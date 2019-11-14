If you're looking for something a little different to get you in the Christmas mood, then this film about the first year in the life of a reindeer may do the trick.

Ailo's Journey is the creation of French director Guillaume Maidatchevsky and was filmed over a year in the largest and northernmost region of Finnish Lapland. It's an intimate glimpse at a truly magical part of the natural world, while quietly considering the effects of climate change and human intervention on the landscape.

Needless to say, the scenery is stunning. If you're intrigued by the remote northern Scandinavian landscapes

