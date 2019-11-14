The focused intensity of love is explored in French writer/director Celine Sciamma's latest film. A period piece that details the lives of two 18th century women over the course of one fateful week, Sciamma's romantic drama feels modern despite its setting.

It's a brooding and simmering film that evokes themes of modern classics - the transcendent feminine gaze of Jane Campion's The Piano, the gay love of Luca Guadagnino's Call Me by Your Name, even its exploration into forbidden lives echoes Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's Oscar-winning The Lives of Others.

And yet despite thematic similarities, Portrait of a Lady on

