T.I.'s 18-year-old daughter Deyjah has unfollowed him on Instagram and Twitter after a podcast interview about taking his daughter for annual hymen checks went viral.

The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., bragged on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he books her daughter an annual appointment at the gynecologist and gets confirmation from the doctor that her hymen is still intact, and therefore still a virgin.

The Daily Mail reports it is unclear when exactly Deyjah unfollowed her father, but suggest it was most likely shortly after the podcast interview went viral.

Reports suggest Deyjah has also unfollowed her mother Tiny Harris.

Social media users and celebrities hit back at the 'disgusting' and 'controlling' behaviour from the rapper.

T.I.'s comments included: "So I say, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously."

Deyjah liked a series of tweets from social media users who spoke out against her dad.

"This is disgusting, possessive and controlling," wrote one user, and another called T.I.'s behaviour "possessive."

Iggy Azalea called T.I. "a huge misogynist" and said he had "serious control issues."

Talk show host Wendy Williams criticised the rapper's double standards he has for his 18 year-old-daughter and his 15-year-old son: "I think the controlling he has over her is very sexist, like it's fine for the young boy but not for her," she said.

She added: "T.I., back off your daughter like that. I don't know what Tiny says about this, but there's nobody on social media who's agreeing with him."

Planned Parenthood, America's Family Planning equivalent, debunked T.I.'s 'virginity checks.'

"A virgin is some who's never had sex. But 'sex' means different things to different people, so virginity does too. Many don't care what it means or think it matters. Whatever you believe, the fact is you can't tell if someone's had sex by checking their hymen," the organisation tweeted.