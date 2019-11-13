Herald Entertainment writer Lydia Burgham chats to some of the big names that will take the stage at ZM's Friday Jams Live at Western Springs on Sunday.

Sisqo

Fun fact:

Sisqo sang his hit Thong Song at his own wedding.

Get to know the artist: Interview with Sisqo

You have appeared on a couple of reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother, what was that like?

When I decided to do Celebrity Big Brother UK [2010] it was because, at the time, they said it was the final season and they weren't going to do it again, however, when I was on there…I was actually on with Ivana Trump [first wife of Donald Trump]. She was telling me all the juice about Donald, and then he became my President and then he told us all the juice about The Donald.

His message to his New Zealand fans

I cannot wait to get there, I hope you guys are ready for the dragon. I've got two new songs for the 25th anniversary of [his album] Unleash The Dragon, so see you guys soon!

Keri Hilson

Fun fact:

Keri Hilson has written songs for Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and The Pussycat Dolls.

How important do you think it is for young women to have inspirational anthems like your song Pretty Girl Rock?

Get to know the artist: Lyida interviews Keri Hilson backstage at RNB Fridays in Melbourne.

If I had songs like that when I was coming up, I probably would have been a lot more confident as a teenager.

Imma be honest, it was important for me to have one at least in my career. I didn't expect it; Ne-Yo and I did the song and I was like, oh my god, it's happening. I ran into it. I didn't set out for it [Pretty Girl Rock] to be a record like that initially. That day when I woke up I wasn't like I'm going to write a female hit, no, it just kind of happened. I've always dreamt of having one of those. So it's important.

Her message to her New Zealand fans

Well listen my Kiwi fans, I'm super looking forward to seeing you for the first time ever in my career. So come on out, get your tickets. Be front row, we're going to have a lot of fun. There's a lot of energy going on in this show, don't take that for granted. Be up front. Thank you for your support and love for all these years and for having me.

Brandy

Fun fact:

Her duet Boy is Mine with Monica was the best selling single in the US in 1998.

Get to know the artist: Interview with Brandy.

What's your favourite part about performing live?

Trusting the freedom and the higher power to express myself and connect with the fans.

Have you been to New Zealand before?

I've never been to New Zealand, if I have, I don't remember, which is wack. I'll make sure when I go this time I can take it all in.

Her message to her New Zealand fans

I want to thank them for supporting me over the years. I've been around for a long time so I just want to thank them for hanging in there with me. I plan to come to New Zealand a lot more in the future because all I want to do is tour.