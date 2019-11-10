Kiss have cancelled next month's Auckland show with guitarist Paul Stanley too ill to begin the Australasian leg of their End of the Road tour.

The legendary rockers were due to leave the US tomorrow to kick off their eagerly awaited tour in Perth on Saturday, but with Stanley battling influenza the group have made changes to their tour schedule.

Kiss were set to farewell their Kiwi fans with a show at Spark Arena on December 3, however the concert cannot be rescheduled and has been cancelled.

All tickets to the Spark Arena concert will be refunded from the point of purchase through Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

A press release from the band explained doctors have advised Stanley to rest for the next few days and not to undertake the long trip from Los Angeles to Perth.



The Perth concert on November 16 has been rescheduled from the beginning to the end of the Australian tour and will now take place on Tuesday December 3. The remainder of the Australian tour remains unchanged and will now kick off at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on November 19.

However, after the Australian dates end on December 3, Kiss will now begin a Japanese tour, meaning the Auckland show has been scrapped from their itinerary - for now at least

The band "sincerely apologised" to fans for the inconvenience and say the Auckland date will be re-planned for a later stage of the world tour.