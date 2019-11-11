This concert may have taken its title from Schubert's Great C major Symphony, but we didn't have to wait until after the interval to experience monumental music-making from the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra under Edo de Waart.

First up was American violinist Jennifer Koh, taking us, with brilliance and charm, into the here and now of the contemporary — playing Esa-Pekka Salonen's 2009 Violin Concerto.

This Finnish composer's day job as a top-rung conductor comes through in the ingenuity of his orchestration, ably transformed here into both luminescent backdrop and gladiatorial arena for the dauntless Koh. A log drum, one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: