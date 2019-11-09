Kiwi actress Robyn Malcolm has come off a little worse for wear after injuring her hand while trying to protect her pet dog.

Malcolm yesterday took to social media to show off a dislocated finger on her right hand, which was bent out at a painful angle.



"Wanna see something gross?," she captioned the first photo, adding the hashtags: "#toolate #neverbreakupdogfightwithfingers #ouchy"

A follow-up picture showed the finger bandaged, with a third photo showing her smiling after the swollen finger had been put back into place.