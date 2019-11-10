Industry veterans and burgeoning talent collide once again for The Actors' Program's annual production. Now in its eighth year, the end-of-year show gives emerging actors a chance to cut their teeth and work alongside some of the country's best theatre practitioners.

This year they've staged Welcome to Thebes, a 2010 piece by UK playwright Moira Buffini. Set after the Theban civil war, this story of a rising democracy deftly blends the mythological and the present, Buffini's script grounding the Greek tragedy in the modern era. Characters wield machine guns and smartphones while interacting with the prophet Tiresias and talking of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: