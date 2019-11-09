Canadian singer Shawn Mendes was spotted rocking out to Noel Gallagher and U2 in Auckland last night.

The "Stitches" hitmaker performs in Auckland himself tonight, at the Spark Arena, but spent his Friday night enjoying U2's gig in the same city.

Footage uploaded to Instagram shows Mendes wearing the outfit below and enjoying the gig from the standing area in Mt Smart.

At one point in the video, Mendes and his group of friends sing along to the Oasis classic Don't Look Back in Anger.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Young Twizel fan's nightmare on eve of Shawn Mendes' Auckland concert

• Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello troll fans with a sloppy kissing video

• MTV EMAs: Kiwi rapper Jess B wins big + everything else you missed

• 'I would have said no': Katy Perry's Teenage Dream turns into nightmare

Shawn Mendes plays at the Spark Arena, in Auckland, tonight from 7.30pm. This is the singer's first tour in New Zealand.