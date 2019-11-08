Oscar-winning movie director Roman Polanski has been accused of "violently raping" a French actress who feared being murdered by the director.

Valentine Monnier alleges she was 18 when Polanski raped her in a ski chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, reports the Daily Mail.

A detailed victim statement, printed in French newspaper Le Parisien, reveals Monnier, now 62, feared for her life during the 1975 attack.

Valentine Monnier was a model and actress who has come forward after several decades to accuse Roman Polanski of rape. Photo / Cosmopolitan

Polanski is still wanted in the US after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl in 1977. He fled the country shortly afterward.

Famed for films "Rosemary's Baby", "Chinatown" and "The Pianist", the 86-year-old launched his new film "I accuse", which tells the story of a Jewish officer imprisoned on false evidence.

Monnier, now 62, believes Polanski has used the plot to mirror his own case from 1977.

"Is it tenable, under the pretext of a film, under the cover of history, to hear the person who has marked you for life to say 'I accuse', while preventing you – the victim – to accuse him?" Monnier is reported as saying.

She also described her alleged ordeal as a "traumatic memory" and called rape "a time bomb".

According to the Daily Mail, Monnier endured guilt for decades but was too afraid to go to authorities.

Polanski, who was married to Sharon Tate when she was murdered by members of Charles Manson's cult, has "firmly denies all accusations of rape," according to his lawyer.

In France, a 20-year statute of limitations means Polanski cannot be prosecuted for a crime that allegedly took place in 1975.

