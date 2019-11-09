Following an outstanding performance last night, U2 are set to do it all again this evening at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

Last night's show featured a touching tribute to the Christchurch mosque attack victims and a special moment where Bono recalled memories of former Kiwi roadie Greg Carroll.

The names of the 51 people killed in the Christchurch mosque shootings were reflected on the screen while the Irish band played One. Photo / Supplied

The Irish rockers were also joined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and while last night's show sold out there is still a small number of tickets available for tonight's concert.

While gates open at 5pm with U2 taking to the stage at roughly 8.30pm, diehard fans began queuing earlier this week to ensure a prime position.

