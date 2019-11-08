U2 are kicking off the Australasian leg of their Joshua Tree tour tonight with the first of their two Auckland shows at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Irish rockers will be joined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and while tonight's show is sold out there are still tickets available for tomorrow night's concert.

Gates open at 5pm but diehard U2 fans began queuing earlier this week to ensure they get prime position.

The arrival of the tour Down Under comes after the initial leg in 2017, which marked the 30th anniversary of the classic 1987 album The Joshua Tree, and saw the group fill stadiums across Europe and North and Latin America.

Fans can look forward to hearing the entire album played in chronological order, with songs from their first four albums featuring early on and some of their more recent material also weaved in to the set list.

The Joshua Tree was a hit record around the world and included some of U2's most recognisable tunes including Where the Streets Have No Name, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, and With Or Without You.

Fans can expect a visaul extravaganza at the two Auckland shows. Photo / Supplied.

The album resonates strongly with New Zealanders as it together with the track One Tree Hill, were both dedicated to the band's late Kiwi friend and former roadie, Greg Carroll.

Carroll famously charmed his way into a job after meeting the band during their inaugural visit to our shores during The Unforgettable Fire tour in 1984. He became close friends with the band, particularly frontman Bono, before he was killed tragically in a motorcycle accident in Dublin in July, 1986.

Earlier this week, the band was spotted atop of One Tree Hill, and they are planning to pay a special tribute to Carroll during the two shows.

The late Greg Carroll worked with U2 after meeting the band in Auckland in 1984. Photo / NZ Herald.

Concert goers can also expect a visual extravaganza, with artist and filmmaker Anton Corbijn curating a film that will shown in brilliant 8k resolution on a 61m x 14m cinematic screen, the largest high-res LED screen ever used in a touring show.

Weather forecast

It's set to be a Beautiful Day - and night - for U2 fans ahead of the Irish rock band's opening gig at Mt Smart Stadium, with fine weather expected for the concert.

U2 will play at the Auckland venue tonight and tomorrow, with those heading to Mt Smart Stadium for the Friday night gig told to expect mostly fine conditions, with only a small chance of showers.

But things might not be so sweet tomorrow night, with winds and potentially rain forecast, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

"It doesn't look as bad as we were saying [previously]," Glassey said.

"The chances of rain are less than previously forecast [for Saturday]. There's still going to be a pretty decent northeasterly wind, and some cloud. There are still chances of a shower for both nights."

How to get there

Public transport services will be busy so expect some delays and try and leave early to beat the crowds.

Train, bus and Norther Express services are included in concert tickets, with special event busses departing from a stop on Mayoral Drive at the rear of Aotea Centre.

Regular train services operate between Downtown Auckland (Britomart) and Papakura. Take the train to Penrose station; from the station Mt Smart Stadium is approximately a 10 to 15 minute walk.

Auckland Transport has also established a drop-off point for taxi and ride share services at Station Road.

U2 will play Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium this Friday and Saturday. Photo / Supplied.

Road closures

Station Road, O'Rorke Road, Rockridge Road, Maurice Road, Olive Road and Fairfax Ave will be closed from 4.30pm until 1am on both nights.

Beasley Ave will be closed from 5am to 1am, while there will also be some parking restrictions in the areas surrounding the stadium.

What you can't bring

•Commercially prepared foods such as takeaways and soft drinks

•Chilly bins

•Cans, aluminium or glass containers, bottles or cutlery

•Alcohol or illicit drugs

•Air horns or loud hailers

•Furniture, chairs or stools

•Prams or strollers

•Rain or shade umbrellas

•Animals (except for Guide Dogs)

•Dangerous goods

•Video cameras and recording devices such as Go Pros (cell phones are ok)

•Selfie sticks

•Face masks

•Cameras with a removable lens, a lens larger than a regular watch face or cameras which may be deemed to be for professional use.

•Large items that cannot be placed under the seat.

•Skateboards, rollerblades or scooters

•Fireworks, flares or laser lights

•Items that in the opinion of management/security could cause harm or nuisance to other patrons.