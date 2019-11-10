The raw emotional power of Les Miserables is driven home in a stirring, heartfelt production that has an urgent message for our times. As we face the consequences of unbridled greed and cynical corruption, Victor Hugo's heroically optimistic vision rings out as a clarion call to join the struggle for a better tomorrow.

The show is also a triumph for Auckland Music Theatre, celebrating its 100th anniversary. Its partnership with Amici Trust delivers a production that combines boundless enthusiasm with finely crafted professionalism.

At the heart of the story is the epic confrontation between the police inspector Javert representing pitiless

