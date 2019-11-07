Simple Minds are bringing their 40 Years of Hits tour to New Zealand next year.

The Scottish band will perform an exclusive A Day on the Green show at Villa Maria Winery on December 12, 2020, following two indoor concerts at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on December 9 and Wellington's TSB Arena on December 11.

They'll be joined by special guests Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD), who will be touring New Zealand for the first time in more than 30 years.

Simple Minds are touring in celebration of 40: The Best Of - 1979-2019, a brand new 40-song collection marking their 40th anniversary. The compilation features a cover of Scottish singer-songwriter King Creosote's For One Night Only.

Advertisement

Since forming in 1977 they have sold more than 60 million albums, taking their rightful place as one of the great bands of their generation. Riding the wave of the post-punk era and taking cues from art-rock and early dance music, they emerged with a style ingrained in the art-rock of David Bowie and the electronic dance of Donna Summer.

Tickets for the Auckland show will be available via a Day on the Green pre-sale, and for all three shows via the Frontier Members pre-sale via, for 24 hours from midday November 14.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the general public from midday, November 18.



Simple Minds – 40 Years of Hits Tour, December 2020

Christchurch - Horncastle Arena - December 9

Wellington - TSB Arena - December 11

Auckland - A Day on the Green at Villa Maria Winery – December 12