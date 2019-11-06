Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about hers and her family's relationship with drug use, admitting to doing cocaine with her own father, Tony Curtis.

Speaking to Variety for its new "recovery" issue, the 60-year-old said, "I knew my dad had an issue because I had an issue and he and I shared drugs."

She then revealed: "I did cocaine and freebased once with my dad".

While she did not give further details she did point out that, "that was the only time I did that, and I did that with him".

The star said drugs were very much a problem for the family, and talked about losing her brother Nicholas when he was just 21 years old, because of a heroin overdose.

She also said at one point, all of her siblings stopped speaking to her father except her.

She said: "He did end up getting sober for a short period of time and was very active in recovery for about three years. It didn't last that long. But he found recovery for a minute."

Tony Curtis died at 85 of a cardiac arrest in 2010. According to reports, he'd cut all five of his surviving children out of his will.

Curtis first came clean about her drug addiction last year, telling People she'd spent a decade "stealing and conniving", having devoloped an opiod addiction in 1989 after she was perscribed them during recovery from minor cosmetic surgery.

No one learned of her addiction until 1998 but it was the following year she finally sought help. Now, Curtis is coming up on 20 years of sobriety and still attends regular meetings.

She told People: "I'm breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family.

"Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment … bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything."