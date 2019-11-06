Iron Maiden's new show opens with a full size Spitfire swooping overhead and then from there things really get going.

The British heavy metal legends have announced that they are bringing their acclaimed Legacy of the Beast tour to Auckland next year for one show only at Spark Arena.

For fans of the pioneering band the set list for the new show could almost be dubbed a Greatest Hits as it features some of their biggest songs from their almost forty year career, including Aces High, Run to the Hills and The Number of the Beast.



Fans can also expect to hear songs which haven't had an airing in over two decades, like the classic Flight of Icarus off their 1983 album Piece of Mind which before this tour hadn't been performed since 1986.

Advertisement

The show itself is billed as Iron Maiden's biggest, most complex and visually spectacular that they've ever staged.

Taking cues from the band's popular smartphone game of the same name it features elaborate stage sets and props for each individual song and even sees vocalist Bruce Dickinson arming himself with a pair of flamethrowers at one point...

The band troop into Spark Arena on Wednesday, May 13 with tickets going on sale next Thursday at 10am from Ticketmaster.