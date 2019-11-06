New Zealand's favourite quiz show The Chase is known for its quiz master's insane general knowledge talents, and a Chaser has let slip the secret to his success.

Paul Sinha, better known as 'The Sinnerman' on the quiz show left host Bradley Walsh stunned when he revealed the secret.

On the show's episode, he had knocked out two out of four contestants before the final chase and defeated the two remaining players with plenty of time to spare.

Walsh was super impressed with how The Sinnerman knew the question "In what decade was Betty White born?"

"To work that out at that speed is amazing."

Chaser Paul Sinha let viewers in on a key secret to his success. Photo / Supplied

So what's the secret? Sinh says it's all down to lots of revision - for several hours a day.

"We revise all sorts of stuff and the next thing you know it comes up," says Sinh.

Walsh asked: "How long do you revise for each day do you say, or week?"

"Three to four (hours) a day," Sinh revealed.

The answer visibly shocked Walsh: "Seriously!" he says.

There you have it: if you want to beat a Chaser, the best thing to do is hit the books.