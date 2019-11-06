Evangeline Lilly has shared her bold - or should that be bald? - new look on Instagram.

The actress, who plays superhero The Wasp in Marvel's Avengers franchise and also starred in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy and the popular TV series Lost, took scissors and clippers to her brown locks to give herself a home-made buzz cut.

She posted a video during the process asking her fans if she should keep going with the dramatic transformation.

The final snap saw the 40-year-old star showing off her new style with the caption, "Hello. It's a BEAUTIFUL day".

One of the many stunned fans watching along asked if the shaved head was for a new acting role or just for fun, to which Lilly replied, "Always fun".