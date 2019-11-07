Each week, a member of the Herald's TimeOut entertainment team reveals what's floating their boat. Today, Chris Reed.

BINGE!
This Time With Alan Partridge

I don't think this BBC series has been on telly here. It is, however, on Air New Zealand long-haul flights, because I upset fellow passengers on the way to LA by laughing too much. I love Alan Partridge. My first wife once said, "I didn't marry a man, I married Alan Partridge." Which is a good insult, although technically incorrect. Steve Coogan's character, a TV and radio broadcaster who can be excruciating, blunt, tactless and occasionally insightful,

