She may be a long way from Westeros, but Emilia Clarke is still on the frontlines — this time to resurrect the romantic comedy.

The London-set Last Christmas unites the star with fellow Brit Henry Golding, to go head-to-head with the beloved seasonal dramedy.

But unlike the lovable protagonists traditional to the genre, Clarke's character Kate is, in her words, "a self-destructive mess". A cynical Christmas shop employee, Kate ruins relationship after relationship via a string of selfish decisions.

She soon meets Tom (Golding) who, by way of playful flirtation, begins to demonstrate the error of her ways. Kate's general

