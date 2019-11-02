He was the fresh-faced love interest of Rory Gilmore in the hit series Gilmore Girls and went on to become the star of Supernatural.

But according to the New York Post, 37-year-old Jared Padalecki was arrested over the weekend for assault and public intoxication.

Padalecki has previously been open about his struggles, first addressing mental health issues in 2015.

He told Variety magazine that he broke down during filming of season three of Supernatural and an on-set doctor diagnosed him with clinical depression.

Advertisement

"And it kind of hit me like a sack of bricks. I mean, I was 25 years old. I had my own TV show. I had dogs that I loved and tons of friends and I was getting adoration from fans and I was happy with my work, but I couldn't figure out what it was; it doesn't always make sense is my point," he said at the time.

"It's not just people who can't find a job, or can't fit in in society that struggle with depression sometimes."

Jared Padalecki's mug shot from the Austin Police Department. Photo / Getty Images

Following his diagnosis in 2008, the star launched a T-shirt campaign, "Always Keep Fighting", to help depression and addiction organisation To Write Love on Her Arms.

And although he recovered from his initial bout, he had a relapse in 2015 and was forced to cancel appearances in Italy and Australia.

While his team claimed the star was suffering from exhaustion, Padalecki's tweets at the time suggested there was more to it.

"Dear #JIBCON and #AHBL6. I am in desperate and urgent need of my family," he wrote on social media. "I am sorry to tell you this but I must head home."

He followed with a second tweet: "I need all the love I can get right now. Please please give me a few seconds of your time and write me. #AlwaysKeepFighting."

Later that year at Comic-Con in San Diego, almost 7000 fans showed up to support Padalecki. When the panel discussion for Supernatural came to an end, fans held candles to honour the star's Always Keep Fighting campaign.

Advertisement

Padalecki later told E! News: "I'm holding the candle in my pocket right now, I can't let go of it.

"At first I didn't know what it is. I thought people were holding up their iPhones or something. And then someone handed me the note explaining it and I found out what was really going on. It took everything in my power not to cry."

According to New York Post, the star has not addressed his recent arrest but it's believed production on Supernatural will continue.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234