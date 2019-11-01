Brooke Ligertwood, nee Fraser, has hit back at trolls who criticised her for dressing up her kids for Halloween, and celebrities have leapt to her defence.

The New Zealand born musician's two young daughters Dylan and Rooney dressed up as Snow White and Little Bo Peep for Halloween.

The picture attracted criticism from Ligertwood's Christian followers, who did not approve of her decision to celebrate Halloween with her children.

"Should Christians celebrate Halloween?" Questioned an Instagram user.

Advertisement

The Something In The Water hitmaker won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Album in 2018 under her married name.

READ MORE:

• Brooke Fraser just won a Grammy under a different name

• Brooke Fraser's secret Grammy nomination is for Hillsong's What a Beautiful Name

• Guy Williams regrets Brooke Fraser gag: 'I'm sorry for being a prat'

• Brooke Fraser's new phase: No more nice girl

She wrote: "NB if you're troubled by two sweet little girls walking around in wonder cos they got to have sugar today, feel free to read the news and consider where this should realistically sit on the scale of things to be disturbed about."

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber both left comments supporting the Grammy-Award-winning musician's comment.

"Exactly." Hailey Bieber commented.

"QUEEN," wrote Gomez.