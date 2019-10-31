Carly Simon claims US President Donald Trump was once "all over" her "like ugly on an ape".

The 74-year-old singer is an outspoken critic of the politician, revealing she once met the billionaire businessman in New York City at a luncheon for Benazir Bhutto, the late prime minister of Pakistan.

She recalled: "When I came into the room, there was Trump and a whole bunch of New York dignitaries. Trump wasn't paying any attention to me at all. Why would he?

"Benazir Bhutto summoned me and asked me to go into the bedroom with her and so I went and we sat on the bed and she held my hands and said: 'I just love your music.' We talked about different songs that were her favourites and it maybe lasted three minutes.

"When I went out of the bedroom, obviously I had all of a sudden become important through the eyes of Donald Trump. So he was very anxious to meet me and invited me to Mar-a-Lago [his luxury estate in Florida] and was all over me like ugly on an ape."

According to Carly, she rejected Trump's advances because she found him to be "repulsive".

The singer also admitted that her hit single 'You're So Vain' seems apt for Trump.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "He is so vain, that's for sure, and not in the best possible way.

"He doesn't bring humour to the word. In the song, hopefully, the person could wink at himself in the mirror because he got the joke.

"I don't think there's much interest outside himself. What will happen with a narcissist is that they're interested in themselves and anything that's an extension of themselves, perhaps their children, but he's not interested in the philosophy of great thinkers. I suspect."