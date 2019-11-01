Tom Augustine wraps up the weekend in film

It's genuinely surprising how satisfying it is to see Linda Hamilton once again pick up the mantle of Sarah Connor, the iconic 90s action hero, in Terminator: Dark Fate (dir. Tim Miller, R13) . Reprising their roles in a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the reunited Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger - this time they're protecting a new young charge destined to save the human race from destruction - consistently elevate what is otherwise a sporadically thrilling but often too by-the-numbers chase movie. As directed capably, but never transcendently, by Deadpool

