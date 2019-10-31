A tough Liverpool upbringing means Hollywood actor Stephen can still dig deep for gritty UK drama roles. By Stephen Armstrong.

This year, television's ascendancy feels complete. Chernobyl's epic scale dwarfed most modern action movies, Fleabag's second series was the best romcom in a decade, and His Dark Materials will redefine the fantasy epic. Amid all this excellence, the best performance by an actor was Stephen Graham's soul-plundering role in Shane Meadows's The Virtues.

As Joseph, a recovering alcoholic, we see him say goodbye to his ex and his son, who are moving to Australia, then walk home. But he stops

