A Sydney business owner has publicly blasted Australian Married At First Sight stars Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant after they asked for "freebies" for their wedding, in exchange for publicity on Instagram.

The couple contacted the vendor hoping to get thousands of dollars worth of complimentary services, promising not just the Insta-glory, but also a brief mention in Channel Nine's coverage of their wedding.

The business owner, who anonymously spoke to the Daily Mail, said their company had declined the request, adding that they would be surprised if anyone went for it.

Interestingly, Jules and Cameron are making more money than ever before thanks to brand partnerships with the likes of Weight Watchers, Olay, Huawei, Hello Fresh and various fitness brands. Jules has also just launched her own shapewear brand, Figur.

This controversy comes after fellow MAFS contestant Melissa Lucarelli slammed Jules for dumping her as a bridesmaid via text message earlier this week.

She told NW magazine, "Now Cam and Jules are making money, she doesn't need me anymore and she also doesn't want me to get any publicity."

Jules and Cam are set to marry in November in Sydney's CBD, and have signed a deal with Channel Nine - which airs MAFS - to televise the special day.

According to New Idea, the pair specifically moved their venue to the CBD from Hunter Valley as it made it "logistically easier to film", because it "was going to be too costly for the whole crew to travel so far away."