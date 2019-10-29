Gin Wigmore is making her much-anticipated return to the Kiwi stage this summer.

Tami Neilson and Hollie Smith join Wigmore for the show on January 7 at Mt Maunganui's Soper Reserve.

Wigmore is famous for her iconic "whisky and dry" voice, which lead her to international critical acclaim for her hits Under My Skin and Black Sheep. Her releases received nods from Billboard and Rolling Stone, and she has won six New Zealand music awards.

Supporting Wigmore are two powerhouse musicians Tami Neilson and Hollie Smith, who have both made their mark on the New Zealand stage.

Neilson grew up performing across North America with the Neilson Family Band, and since moving to New Zealand has built a platform for herself as a country singer, earning several award nominations.

In 2014, she took home the APRA Silver Scroll Award for her song Walk.

Hollie Smith's hit Bathe In The River spent 37 weeks on the charts, peaking at number 2. The performance in January tops off a tour-filled 2019 for Smith, following her fourteen sold-out shows across the North and South Island as part of her Intimate Showcase tour.

It is a summer show not to be missed. Tickets go on sale November 4 at 11 am, and fans can find out more details on Live Nation's website.