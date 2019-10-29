Premonition dream

In January 1946, the night before he was to scheduled fly to Tokyo, British air marshal Victor Goddard attended a cocktail party in Shanghai where another officer described a dream in which Goddard had been killed in a plane crash. He said the plane had been carrying three English civilian passengers, two men and a woman, and had experienced icing troubles during the flight and crashed on a shingled beach near mountains. Goddard's flight had had no scheduled passengers, but that night he was asked successively to take two men and a woman with him to Tokyo, all English civilians. During the flight the plane's wings iced over and he was forced to make a crash landing on the Japanese island of Sado, on a shingled beach near mountains. Everyone survived, and they were rescued after a search. "For my next crash I want no prior information," Goddard wrote in the Saturday Evening Post. "Makes one too 'nervy,' as we say. Quite spoils the enjoyment of flying."

Nearly silent hairdressing

A hair salon in London is offering silent appointments for people who dislike small talk. Not Another Salon gives customers the chance while booking to request no conversation except questions relating to the haircut itself. "With mental health issues on the rise, feeling comfortable to say when you need time out couldn't be more important," said the salon's owner.

How to survive lightning

If you want to live don't take a lightning hit.

It takes time to grow out your brows

What is the life cycle of an eyebrow hair? There are three phases in the life of an eyebrow hair: anagen (growth), catagen (resting or intermediate), and telogen (shedding), with the average lifespan being about four months. According to the Bosley Hair Transplant Company, the average person has 250 to 500 hairs per eyebrow. The older you get, the longer it takes to grow eyebrow hair.

Philadelphia

Yesterday's item claimed the first phone book for the city of Philadelphia was published in 1785, which of course pre-dates the invention of the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell in 1876. The book was in fact the first city directory, the precursor to the telephone book, which listed names and addresses.