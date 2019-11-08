Helena Bonham Carter talks to Helen Hoehne about her new role in The Crown

Princess Margaret and her husband, Lord Snowdon, had a very combative and competitive relationship. Season three is certainly an eye-opener into their highly unusual marriage.

Well, they were very, very similar and a lot of people who knew them said that the problem was they were too alike. They both needed the same thing, which was basically they both wanted the most attention. Both of them had to be the star and, as there were two stars in the marriage, they combusted. They were extinguishing each

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.