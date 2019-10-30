If you love indulging in a horror movie - or five - in honour of Halloween, New Zealand's own Terror-Fi Film Festival is for you.

The festival, which has been running since 2017, makes it its business to source the latest horror, thriller, sci-fi, action, western and fantasy films from New Zealand and around the world.

This year's festival kicks off in Wellington on Halloween (today!) with everyone's favourite, The Nightmare Before Christmas, followed by the New Zealand premiere of Color Out of Space, about a family who moves to a remote farmstead and are then forced to deal with a meteorite crashing into their front yard and slowly mutating everything around it.

Other films in the line-up include the highly anticipated Kiwi premieres of the Samara Weaving flick Ready or Not, the psychological horror Daniel Isn't Real and Stephen King's Doctor Sleep.

There's also the critically lauded film, The Lodge, which has been described as the "next great horror film", and the highly-anticipated "secret screening", which fans will only find out about once they've taken their seats.

Not only that, but the festival provides off-screen fun as well, including themed nights, custom food and drink menus, VR experiences and guest speakers.

It also supports upcoming New Zealand talent through its short film programme, which saw last year's winner of Best Short receive a $10,000 grant of services to use on their next project.

Terror-Fi is at The Roxy in Wellington, October 31-November 3; The Hollywood in Auckland, November 7-10 and Lumiere Cinemas in Christchurch, November 20-24.