So you're a Kiwi then?

Yeah, I'm from Lake Tekapo, about three hours south of Christchurch. I left school very early and started cooking [training] at a college in Timaru. I went over to Australia, and then back to New Zealand, worked down in Arrowtown with Pete [Gawron] at Saffron. Then the US for a little bit, then back to Australia. I hopped on a yacht that does the Kimberley, up the top of Western Australia. That was my first taste of yachting, then I found out about the white boats and the superyachts over in Europe. I've been doing that for the last six years.

How did you end up on Below Deck?

I talked to one of the casting people about three years ago when I was making tracks in yachting. I got approached by her. My understanding was that it kind of ruins your ticket for any further career in yachting, as the show's a little bit frowned upon in the professional realm. So I wasn't really willing to do that just then. Then I was finishing up on a boat last year, I got a phone call from the casting person and I was like "f*** it", so I just went ahead and did [an interview]. She loved me, and then you kind of go through levels [of casting].

Why do you think drama flairs up so easily on this show?

Well, I mean, you chuck eight people on to a boat, and you've got guests coming on in 24 hours. Getting to know each other, chuck a little bit of vodka and Thailand energy and heat in there, I think you're gonna have a wicked show aren't you?

Would you say there's more drama on Below Deck than there is on a regular superyacht job?

110 per cent for sure. I didn't realise how much drama there was going to be. It gets quite intense quite quickly.

The first few episodes have aired in the States — thoughts?

Yeah. They've been good and stuff. I'm coming off a little bit cocky, I was a bit like "What?!". But I can kind of see how it comes off [that way]. I've worked on quite professional boats previous to jumping on this, and the level of service, what I expect, isn't really there. And it just gets a bit frustrating really.

There's a lot of Kiwis in the superyacht world right?

Definitely more than I thought there was gonna be. A lot of South Africans as well. A lot come from Auckland, obviously with the marina and stuff there. I was the only boy from Canterbury. I didn't see anyone from Christchurch.

What's the hardest part of being a superyacht chef?

Probably the cuisines because you've got to cater for everything. But I love it at the same time. I never see myself going back to a restaurant to do that kind of mundane, same dish after same dish.

What's the most extreme request you've seen from a client?

The chief stew[ardess] had to order white roses from the States into the Bahamas. The girl wanted the whole yacht covered in roses. Upwards of US$14,000 [about $22,000] worth of roses. And then the next day, she wanted them all gone. She was like "Just get them off the boat." F***. Fourteen grand.

In episode three you say that your great-great-great-grandfather was a chef on the Titanic. Is that true?

[Laughs]. No. I was just bullshitting with Kate. She was like, "Is that true?" and I was like "Yeah, yeah." That's just my humour.

What can you tease for the rest of the season?

There's still a lot of bumps in the road. I muck up a few times. I don't know what they've put in and what they've [left] out. There's just so much material. They're really good at getting it all. I hope the Kiwi fans like the sarcasm and the trolling that I've got. Because the American fans aren't liking it so much right now.

Are you back working a regular yacht season now?

I'm kind of looking at other things now. I'm about to launch my YouTube channel, Small Town Cook, which is a cooking channel for basic cooks. I've been staying away from the yachts, but the cash flow is getting quite low, so I think I'll probably head over to Europe next month.

