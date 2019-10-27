Jason Momoa has made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, with a performance that wasn't short of thrills.

Alongside host Chance the Rapper, 40-year old Momoa took to the stage for a "Judge Barry" skit.

The musician took "no more than 10 seconds to reach a verdict," on Momoa's performance for the show he hosts "First Impressions Court," reports today.com.

Arriving in the courtroom, the star of Aquaman played a nurse who had allegedly stolen from someone he used to work for, an older woman portrayed by Kate McKinnon.

"Listen, you hombre. I see the way you're looking at me right now and I know what you're thinking," Momoa said to Judge Barry.

"Your honour, this man is a thief," pipes up the woman, accusing Momoa.

"She stole from me first!" defends the actor. When Judge Barry asks him what she stole, says: "My heart."

The character played by Mackinnon admits the benefits of having a good-looking nurse, but that is not enough to stop her from pressing charges against him.

"I still want my money and my chandelier earrings," Mackinnon says.

Then, when Chance The Rapper asks Momoa if he has the earrings, he responds "What? These?" and tears open his shirt to reveal the earrings which were now attached to his nipples.

He says, "they were a gift," as he jumps around on the spot.

Shaking them around, the audience erupted into laughter.

Momoa shared a snippet from the show to Instagram, with the caption, "I LOVE @nbcsnl watch tonight @chancetherapper is amazing. Love u cast and crew forever so stoked to be invited back. Aloha j"

It wasn't Momoa's first time on the show, last December he had a chance at hosting it during season 44.