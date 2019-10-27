S Club 7 are coming back together to celebrate 20 years since they first formed with a concert in 2020, reports say.

All seven members - Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Paul Cattermole - have been keen to perform in a UK arena tour.

The pop group could be reuniting after 16 years. Photo / Getty Images

"There is talks between band members now about doing a reunion arena tour next year," a source close to the band told the Mirror.

"A lot of the bandmates are up for it.

"It's still early days but they are talking and fans may be in for a treat in 2020.

"It all makes perfect sense for a reunion celebrating 20 years of S Club 7."

The British pop group was formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller after he was fired by the Spice Girls.

The group were most famous for their hits Reach and Never Had A Dream Come True.

in 2002, Paul Cattermole revealed that it was time for him to move on and S Club 7 became S Club 3.

Although there has been no confirmation from the group, fans may be lucky enough to see them reform for one final performance.