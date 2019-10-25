Unlikely reality TV couple Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally have split four months before their baby is due.

Married At First Sight star Cyrell published a telling Instagram photo today suggesting her six-month romance with the Love Island star is no more.

She also deleted all photographic evidence of their relationship from her page.

"Even if it's just you and me. We'll create our own happiness," the fiery ex-MAFS contestant posted along with a selfie of her in her underwear, her growing bump on display.

Meanwhile, Eden posted a selfie to his page with the caption "Happy Friday bring on tonight!"

Following fan speculation on both stars' pages, a rep for the couple confirmed the break-up, adding that they have split up before, but it didn't last.

"I sincerely hope that they get back together again next week," their publicist said.

Cyrell, 30, confirmed her pregnancy with Eden in an interview and photo shoot with New Idea in August.

Earlier this month, the couple shared the gender of their baby, revealing they were expecting a boy.

"Another little Eden," the Love Island star said in the video they had shared from their gender reveal party.

Cyrell and Eden's relationship was plagued with rumours it was a publicity stunt since it began in April - and the reality TV pair were aware that their pregnancy news would likely receive the same treatment.

"I wouldn't be surprised if my child is going to get called a publicity stunt," Cyrell told New Idea, adding that the speculation was "sad" and "exhausting".

"I guarantee people will say the baby is a publicity stunt. They'll say we got pregnant to stay relevant or to extend our 15 minutes of fame. It's very stressful and stress can cause bad things to happen," Eden chimed in.

Cyrell confirmed she was dating prison officer Eden after her "marriage" to MAFS co-star Nic Jovanovic ended.

Eden had previously dated Love Island co-star Erin Barnett.