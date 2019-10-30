With James Cameron at the helm, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton did not hesitate to sign on for Terminator: Dark Fate, writes David Skipwith.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator is back, as promised, but it's the return of James Cameron and Sarah Connor that makes Tim Miller's new sequel kick ass like its 1991.

Terminator: Dark Fate reunites Arnold Schwarzenegger with Linda Hamilton, his co-star from the first two groundbreaking films; creator and producer James Cameron also returning for the first time since he redefined blockbusters with Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

