British girl group Little Mix have cancelled their upcoming tour of New Zealand and Australia just six weeks before it was about to start — to instead "focus on recording new music."

The band's string of December arena tour dates were originally meant to take place in July, but were pushed back to the end of the year just one month before the tour was originally due to start.

But in a message to fans today, the group announced that the rescheduled Australasian tour, which was now due to start on December 7 in Perth, has been cancelled altogether.

"We are really sad to announce we have to cancel our upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour dates. We are so sorry for disappointing our fans who were coming to the shows," read a statement released by the group on social media today.

"This is not a decision we've taken lightly but we have to use this time to focus on recording new music. Please contact your point of purchase for a full refund of tickets."

The group's most recent album, LM5, was released in November last year. It's understood the previous tour delay was so Little Mix could focus on promoting their latest single Bounce Back.

The group's eager fanbase is not happy with today's news:

Fire your team. This is grossly unprofessional and disorganised. Australia has done nothing but support Little Mix. How dare you waste everyone’s time by rescheduling (even though you had the girls come down anyway for promo???) and then cancel later. https://t.co/xFDkqBP4yD — 𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐥 ◟̽◞̽ (@britishpolymath) October 23, 2019

**correction** when little mix cancels the australia leg of the lm5 tour to “record new music” but the tour was only supposed to be 12 days from start to finish https://t.co/OmAZSd4MsX — kelly loves jesy🌷 (@_rhythmixvevo) October 23, 2019

Yikes haven’t little mix done this before to Australia and New Zealand? — ☁️ (@hesbluelou) October 23, 2019