British girl group Little Mix have cancelled their upcoming tour of New Zealand and Australia just six weeks before it was about to start — to instead "focus on recording new music."
The band's string of December arena tour dates were originally meant to take place in July, but were pushed back to the end of the year just one month before the tour was originally due to start.
But in a message to fans today, the group announced that the rescheduled Australasian tour, which was now due to start on December 7 in Perth, has been cancelled altogether.
"We are really sad to announce we have to cancel our upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour dates. We are so sorry for disappointing our fans who were coming to the shows," read a statement released by the group on social media today.
"This is not a decision we've taken lightly but we have to use this time to focus on recording new music. Please contact your point of purchase for a full refund of tickets."
The group's most recent album, LM5, was released in November last year. It's understood the previous tour delay was so Little Mix could focus on promoting their latest single Bounce Back.
The group's eager fanbase is not happy with today's news: