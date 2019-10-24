"It doesn't feel like we are being saved, it feels like we are being moved."

It's one of the many touching moments in writer, director and producer Tavita Nielsen-Mamea's play Au Ko Tuvalu, a deep cry for the loss of one's beloved country.

Laced with humour, the play is set in the not-too-distant future and follows the last 24 hours for a trio of climate refugee siblings preparing to leave Tuvalu for their boat voyage to Nadi and then on to Niu Sila, Aotearoa.

Lifa (Fay Tofilau) is a vivacious cheeky 14-year-old who is sad at leaving her island but

