She blew judges away with her audition, and now The Chase's Jenny Ryan has been given a second chance on The X Factor: Celebrity

Better known by The Chase fans as The Vixen, Ryan was originally sent home by the judges.

The Vixen said she was "devastated" to be eliminated.

However, Nicole Scherzinger admitted she had a change of heart and the judges gave her a spot in live shows for The Overs category.

Ryan received a standing ovation for her audition with her rendition of Queen's hit song Somebody To Love.

The shock decision to bring the quizmaster back for the live shows was announced on Twitter.

The X Factor celebrity announced: "The Judges have decided that there is one person who still deserves a coveted spot in the #XFactorCelebrity Live shows. We're pleased to announce @jenlion will be joining,".

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



The Judges have decided that there is one person who still deserves a coveted spot in the #XFactorCelebrity Live Shows. We're pleased to announce @jenlion will be joining @nicolescherzy in the Overs category this Saturday night!

The news took Ryan by surprise, and she took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

"I'm thrilled to have been thrown this lifeline, I won't let you down. See you at the lives on Saturday!" she said.

"I was DEVASTATED that the judges didn't put me through, but the tidal wave of love & support I got from you all was incredibly uplifting, I am SO grateful. I'm thrilled to have been thrown this lifeline, I won't let you down. See you at the Lives on Saturday!"

The X Factor UK: Celebrity is judged by Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh, and contestants are competing for a chance to win a record deal with Simon Cowell's label.