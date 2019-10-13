She's best known for being a quiz master on The Chase, but The Vixen might be in for a career change if her performance on The X Factor: Celebrity is anything to go by.

'The Vixen', real name Jenny Ryan, visibly shocked Simon Cowell with her performance of Queen's Somebody To Love.

Simon Cowell's reaction was priceless. Photo / Screenshot

"She's got a lovely tone," said an audience member during her performance.

Later, Ryan posted on Twitter her phone had "melted" from the influx of notifications congratulating her.

I'll hopefully get to read everyone's Tweets soon but a) my phone has melted due to notification overload and b) I'm a bit emo at the moment! Thanks for watching #XFactorCelebrity everyone xxx — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) October 12, 2019

The Vixen's competition includes Glee star Kevin McHale, and the group "The Islanders" made up of former Love Island contestants.

The Vixen looked pleased with her performance. Photo / Screenshot

The X Factor UK: Celebrity is judged by Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh, and contestants are competing for a chance to win a record deal with Simon Cowell's label.