JFK's infidelities, Jackie's marriage to Onassis, her post-traumatic stress. Carly Simon reveals the private side of Jackie O, as she opens up about her improbable friendship with the former first lady. Interview by Will Pavia.

If you went to the cinema with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, you couldn't just meet her by the popcorn stand. She liked popcorn, but it was impossible for her to loiter by the bins in a public place.

The singer and songwriter Carly Simon used to go with her all the time and they had a system worked out: they would rendezvous in the lavatory. "I

BOOK EXTRACT: What Jackie told me about men, marriage and betrayal, by Carly Simon