Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband have been slapped with more bribery charges along with 11 other parents in the college admissions scandal.

On top of the actress' charges of conspiracy fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, Loughlin and the other parents face new charges of conspiracy to commit federal programme bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to facilitate their children's admission, Breaking 911 reports.

In exchange of the parent's bribes, employees of USC allegedly nominated the defendant's children as athletic recruits to ease their admissions, despite having little athletic ability.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery can lead to a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of US$250,000.

Advertisement

Parents are facing charges of bribery conspiracy for their children's admissions into USC, Harvard University and Stanford University. Photo / Getty Images

Loughlin and the other parents already faced charges of conspiracy fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering to use their wealth to cheat the college admissions system.

Today's indictment also includes charges of wire fraud and honest service wire fraud against four of the parents in connection with using bribery to obtain SAT and ACT test scores and admissions to elite colleges including Harvard University and Stanford University.

The college coaches and test administrators originally pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy charges but have now been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, prosecutors revealed.