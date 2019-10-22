A group of rappers made it rain at a Los Angeles strip club, spending over $45,000 US ($70,000 NZ) in just forty minutes, TMZ reports.

The huge sum of cash works out to be over $1,000 a minute - a great pay rate for the workers at V Live Los Angeles.

READ MORE:

• Former Young New Zealander of the Year finalist Tom Francis embroiled in ugly hip hop legal dispute with Foxton rapper Dilz

• Watch: US rapper confronted in Auckland by shirtless goons

Migos rappers helped their friend Saweetie give LA strip club workers a massive paycheck. Photo / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Saweetie hosted the strip club's Reign Sunday promotion and Migos helped her drop the insane amount of cash on the club's dancers.

Advertisement

Migos arrived at 1:20 am and the rappers reportedly left just forty minutes later.

The video posted to social media shows the hip hop stars tossing wads of cash in the air.