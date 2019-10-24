Kiwi music tech giant Serato hope to inspire and attract New Zealand's most creative and technical minds to work at their Auckland CBD HQ, writes David Skipwith.

Kanye West

,

Eminem

and

A$AP Rocky

are among those who have rapped about

Serato

, but many Kiwis are unaware of the New Zealand music tech giant's global success story.

The world-leading software company has led the digital DJing revolution that has transformed the music industry and established an Auckland tech hub just off Karangahape Rd.

Two self-confessed "super nerds" – student co-founders Steve West and AJ Bertenshaw - have built Serato into a multimillion-dollar business that employs

