With Halloween creeping upon us, Netflix has released a new horror film that has divided audience's reviews.

Wounds stars Armie Hammer, from Call Me By Your Name, and Dakota Johnson, from Fifty Shades of Grey, as his girlfriend.

Will, (Hammer), finds a cellphone and decides to take it home with him. After receiving a series of disturbing texts and calls from the device, the couple realise taking the phone home was a huge mistake.

"When bartender Will discovers a cell phone after a violent brawl, he begins to receive ominous messages and his life quickly descends into a nightmare, the film synopsis reads.

The conversation about the new Netflix horror has been split between praise and a "ham-fisted" effort. Photo / Netflix

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their reviews of the film.

Many users have shared they were freaked out by the film, but other viewers are not so convinced with its abrupt ending.

I just finished watching WOUNDS on Netflix, starring Armie Hamner and Zazie Beetz. It's pure unadulterated horror, but I honestly can't say if it was good or not. The ending was so abrupt. Anyone care to weigh in on this? #Shocktober 🎃 #Horror pic.twitter.com/xpGCHYlgkh — Longbox of Darkness (@darklongbox) October 20, 2019

Critics have been left equally unsure about the film.

It's "like The Ring with a smartphone and added insects", Digital Spy writer Ian Sandwell argued.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw, meanwhile, wasn't such a fan of the new horror, reviewing Wounds as "ham-fisted".

"Once the wounds have healed, Anvari may wish to make a film with the strength and distinctiveness of his debut."

The film is rated 52 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.3/10 on IMBD.