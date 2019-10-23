It's a great week to be a music fan, with some of the biggest names in music - both locally and internationally - announcing New Zealand tours.

Beloved opera trio Sol3 Mio have just announced a special one-off show for Christmas.

Armed with a selection of favourites from their catalogue and some festive Christmas carols, they'll play Auckland's Civic theatre on December 21 as a special farewell to New Zealand before they head back overseas to tour.

Moving on to New Year's Eve, Northern Bass has today made its second line-up announcement, boasting Wu-Tang Clan legend Ghostface Killah and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air superstar DJ Jazzy Jeff.

They've also got names like Andy C, Church & AP, Silva MC, Sachi, Fat Freddy's Drop, Freddie Gibbs, Ladi6, Montell2099 and more.

And earlier this week, the iconic Patti Smith announced she and her band will play Town Hall shows in Christchurch (April 25) and Auckland (April 27), having enjoyed her last visit to Australia so much she "couldn't refuse" an offer to return - and this time, to play New Zealand.

The godmother of punk says: "I really didn't expect to be coming back but ... I'm so delighted that I was wrong."

She's in good company too, as rock 'n' roll legends Sleaford Mods also announced a show this week, heralding their first visit to New Zealand.

They'll play Auckland's Powerstation on February 28, adding yet another must-see event to your summer calendar.