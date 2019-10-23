On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It's Rocktober all month on Radio Hauraki. Each day they're celebrating a different artist's contribution to rock and roll. And each Thursday in October, the Herald's entertainment team gets the lowdown from a Hauraki host on their first big rock gig. Today, breakfast host Jeremy Wells.
I was 14 years old, notlong into the dark and confusing world of puberty. I didn't tell my parents I was going.
Why him?
The sole reason I was there was to try to get intimate with my very new girlfriend of three days. But, unfortunately, she dumped me straight after Maggie May in favour of a friend of mine in the same group we had gone to the concert with. It was a total disaster. I saw them kissing during We Are Sailing and it pretty much ruined the rest of the concert. I didn't even enjoy Rod kicking the soccer ball into the crowd at the end. I do vividly remember the very strong smell of marijuana throughout and the fact I watched my future wife disappear into the arms of a close friend.
Did it make your ears hurt?
She stole my heart and that's what really hurts.
Any rock cliches?
By the time he belted out "This old heart of mine has been broken 1000 times..." it was really resonating in my little broken teenage heart. Don't even get me started on "If you think I'm sexy". There were just too many questions around every lyric Rod belted out that day. I can't listen to him the same anymore.