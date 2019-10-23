It's Rocktober all month on Radio Hauraki. Each day they're celebrating a different artist's contribution to rock and roll. And each Thursday in October, the Herald's entertainment team gets the lowdown from a Hauraki host on their first big rock gig. Today, breakfast host Jeremy Wells.

My first big rock gig was Rod Stewart at Western Springs in 1991. He was massive at the time so it was definitely the concert to be seen at as a young teenager.

How old were you?

I was 14 years old, not

