If you care at all about the royals and/or Meghan Markle, you'll have seen all the buzz around Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

You'll have also noticed you can't watch it in New Zealand. Yet.

TVNZ 1 has just announced it will screen the doco exclusively this Labour Day (October 28) at 7pm.

It will also be available later that night On Demand.

The documentary was filmed during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of Africa and in it, they speak surprisingly candidly to Tom Bradby about what it's really like to be in such a major spotlight.

It's made headlines already as Prince Harry has reportedly spoken about his "rift" with Prince William, and most notably, because Meghan opened up about her struggle being demonised by the UK tabloid media.

The former actress says in the doco that she is "existing, not living" and she received an outpouring of support from Twitter users on Friday after a clip from tonight's documentary was released in which she admitted she was "not really OK".

Within an hour, #WeLoveYouMeghan became the top trending topic on the social media platform, with users offering positive messages in the wake of the Duchess's recent media scrutiny.