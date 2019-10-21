Over the last year, Ted Bundy's horrific crimes have resurfaced in movies and television shows - now there is one more to add to the list.

A new five-part documentary about Ted Bundy is coming to Amazon Prime - and in this series his girlfriend and her daughter are speaking out about the notorious serial killer after 40 years.

The five-part documentary series will look at his crimes from a female perspective. Photo / Amazon Prime

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer will launch on the streaming service in 2020. The series coincides with the relaunch of the 1981 memoir by Bundy's girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall: The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy. It will be available in January next year and will include an extra chapter by her daughter Molly.

The true-crime series will examine the serial killer's relationship with Kendall and look at his horrific crimes from a female perspective.

"The disturbing and profound way in which Bundy's pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous true-crime saga of our time," the series's synopsis reveals.

Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy and girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall. Photo / Amazon Prime

Kendall and her daughter, who both rarely give interviews, will "share their experiences with new unsettling details about Bundy, the inconceivable pull he had on women, and an abundant archive of never-before-seen family photos," a press release sent to ELLE.com said.

Bundy, who murdered more than 30 women in the 1970s, is known as America's most notorious serial killer.

He was executed by electrocution in January 1989.