Forty years ago, Tina Cross entered Kiwi pop culture history when she won the Pacific Song Contest with Nothing But Dreams. She celebrates the anniversary with guests at Takapuna's Pumphouse Theatre this Friday night.

1 How did that iconic 1979 Pacific Song Contest win change your life?
It was a defining moment that turned me into a household name overnight. There were only two TV channels then and everyone was watching. Winning gave me the confidence to spread my wings. My workload doubled and within 18 months I'd moved to Australia, which was what you did in the late 70's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.