Barney the Purple Dinosaur is set to make a return, this time with his very own movie.

Mattel Films announced over the weekend that they are pairing up with Black Panther and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya to bring the iconic dinosaur back.

The production date has not been shared but the film adds to the list of other family favourite projects coming to the big screen, including Barbie and Hot Wheels.

Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in Get Out, will be bringing Barney the Dinosaur to the big screen. Photo / Getty Images

"Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood," Kaluuya said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We're excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of 'I love you, you love me' can stand the test of time."

The live-action film will mark the first collaboration of Mattel Films, Valparaiso Pictures and Daniel Kaluuya's 59 per cent production company.

Barney & Friends aired for 13 seasons before production ceased in 2009. Photo / PBS

Barney first appeared on television in 1992 with the children's series Barney & Friends which ran for 13 seasons. Production was ceased in 2009 but reruns do still appear on the Universal Kids television programme.

The film will serve as the dinosaur's second time in theaters following the 1998 film Barney's Great Adventure's which was not nearly as successful as the show, and repetitively shamed by critics.

The original film has a rating of 26 per cent on the movie review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Barney & Friends brought some of Disney's biggest stars to television including Selena Gomez and Demi Loabtor who both appeared on the programme in their younger years.